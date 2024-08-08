Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama faces ICC corruption charges

He has 14 days to respond to charges that related to international games and LPL matches

Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been charged by the ICC for breaching three counts of the anti-corruption code relating to corrupt approaches in international matches and the Lanka Premier League.

According to an ICC statement Jayawickrama, 25, was charged under articles 2.4.4 and 2.4.7 of the code as follows:

Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received to carry out fixing in future international matches.

Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received in which he was asked to approach another player, on a corrupter's behalf, to carry out fixing in the 2021 Lanka Premier League.

Obstructing the investigation by deleting messages in which the approaches and offers to engage in corrupt conduct were made.

Jayawickrama has 14 days from August 6 to respond to the charges. In accordance with the anti-corruption code, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the ICC have agreed that the ICC will take action concerning the LPL charge alongside the charges relating to international matches.

Having made his international debut in a Test against Bangladesh in April 2021, Jayawickrama has played five Tests, five ODIs and five T20Is. His last appearance for Sri Lanka was in a T20I series at home against Australia in 2022.