This will be Sri Lanka's first bilateral tour of Ireland, inclusive of two T20Is and three ODIs starting from August 11

Fresh off their Asia Cup triumph , the Sri Lankan women's side will be heading to Ireland for two T20Is and three ODIs from August 11-20, Sri Lanka Cricket has announced. The team will depart for Ireland on August 6.

This will be Sri Lanka's first bilateral tour of Ireland, while it will be Ireland's third bilateral assignment this year - their first at home, having played both Zimbabwe and Thailand in Zimbabwe and the UAE respectively.

Ireland are yet to lose a bilateral game this year, but this will be a far sterner test with Sri Lanka having won 18 of the 23 white-ball matches they've played in 2024. Sri Lanka also hold an unblemished record against Ireland, having won each of the three ODIs and three T20Is they've faced each other in.

This however will be the first time these two sides will be meeting since the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup Qualifier, where Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive victory . They were also due to face each other during the 2021 ODI World Cup Qualifier, but that game was cancelled after the entire tournament was called off as a result of significant travel restrictions imposed on the region due to the Covid-19 pandemic.