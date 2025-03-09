Ashen Bandara arrested for alleged assault

Sri Lankan cricketer Ashen Bandara was arrested on Saturday after it was alleged that he had assaulted his neighbour following a parking-related issue. He has since been granted bail, and is expected to appear in court on March 12.

According to the Sri Lanka police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in Kolamunna, Piliyandala, where Bandara resides. Following an argument over a parked vehicle blocking the road, Bandara is alleged to have entered his neighbour's house and assaulted the individual.

"On Saturday evening one of the neighbours had complained of Bandara causing trouble, and that he had trespassed into someone's house," the Sri Lanka police said. "The verbal confrontation had then escalated into a physical one. He was arrested on suspicion of assault on Saturday night and bailed out on the same day."

When contacted for comment, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said they would require further information on the incident before deciding on a course of action. De Silva also noted that while Bandara is not presently contracted centrally, he is under contract with Police SC in Sri Lanka's National Super League, as such he could be liable for sullying the reputation of SLC.

"We first need to look at the contract and also look at the incident. If he is thought to have brought SLC into disrepute, then there is further action that we can take," de Silva said. "So we will discuss the matter internally and if it warrants an inquiry we will conduct one."