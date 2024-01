This will be the first instance of England going into a men's Test with just one seamer (excluding the cases involving bowlers who bowled both pace and spin). Only once before, Englandjust one seamer in a men's Test - against Australia at Old Trafford in 1888. England used only three bowlers in that game - spinners Bobby Peel and Johnny Briggs, who took 14 wickets between them, and seamer George Lohmann. Billy Barnes, also a seamer, was part of the XI but wasn't required to bowl.