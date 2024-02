Jaiswal has taken his Test tally to 971 runs to break Gavaskar's record

30-0 - India continued their unbeaten record while chasing targets of - India continued their unbeaten record while chasing targets of 200 runs or less in home Test matches. India have won 30 of the 33 home Test matches where they have had to chase a target of 200 or lower, while the other three Tests ended in draws within 70 runs of the target.

17 - Consecutive Test series wins for India - Consecutive Test series wins for India at home , a streak that began by defeating Australia in 2013. The next longest series-winning spree at home is ten series by Australia between 1994-2000 and 2004-2008.

46 - First-innings lead conceded by India - First-innings lead conceded by India in Ranchi . It is the seventh-highest first-innings lead when batting second in Tests that India overturned to win. The Ranchi Test is only the 13th for India that they won batting second , despite conceding a first-innings lead.

2.27 - The ratio between Test caps of England and India's playing XIs ahead of the Ranchi Test. It is the fourth-highest ratio between the Test caps of the opposition and India's playing XI, where they won. Three of the top six entries in that list have come in this series against England.

971 - Runs aggregated by - Runs aggregated by Yashasvi Jaiswal in his eight-match Test career so far. These are the most runs by an India batter after eight Test matches, surpassing the 938 runs by Sunil Gavaskar. Jaiswal's tally is also the second-highest by any batter in their first eight Tests, behind only Don Bradman's 1210.

23years, 33days - Dhurv Jurel's age coming in the Ranchi Test. He is the fifth-youngest wicketkeeper to win the Player-of-the-Match award and the second-youngest India player. Ajay Ratra was 20 years and 148 days old when he won that award against West Indies in 2002.

55 - Rohit Sharma's score in the chase is his highest in the - Rohit Sharma's score in the chase is his highest in the fourth innings in Tests. He only had one 50-plus score in all first-class cricket in the fourth-innings before this - 52 against Australia in the 2021 Sydney Test.

Rohit's 55 is also the third-highest individual score by an Indian captain in a successful fourth-innings chase , behind Sourav Ganguly's 98* against Sri Lanka in 2001 and 65* against Zimbabwe in 2000.

47 - Runs between Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan - the middle-order batters for India in Ranchi. These are the fewest runs by - Runs between Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan - the middle-order batters for India in Ranchi. These are the fewest runs by India's Nos. 4-6 in a men's Test since the 45 runs against West Indies in 1983 in Ahmedabad.

The 47 runs scored by India's 4-6 in Ranchi across both innings are the lowest for India which they went on to win and the 11th fewest for any team in a men's Test win.

4 Runs by India's 4-6 batters in the fourth innings in Ranchi are also the fewest by any team Runs by India's 4-6 batters in the fourth innings in Ranchi are also the fewest by any team in a successful chase in Tests. The previous lowest was 12 by New Zealand against West Indies in Dunedin in 1980.

The trio's four runs in the 192-run chase are the joint-fourth lowest ever by Nos. 4-6 for India in a men's Test innings.