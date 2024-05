After reaching 1000 sixes in record time, how far can IPL 2024 go?

The top four spots for sixes per match by season at a single venue belong to IPL 2024, with Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad on top of that list (minimum four matches played at the venue in a season). It shows how well most of the venues this season have aided six-hitting and turned the tournament into a freakishly high-scoring one. Only two venues had previously recorded over 150 sixes in an IPL season featuring the home-away model in India. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which hosted nine matches in 2016, saw 165 sixes hit, while the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed 162 last year. Eden Gardens will need 27 sixes in the last match of the season to break that record. Bengaluru and Hyderabad aren't far behind, with 111 and 110 sixes respectively, with two games to go at each of those venues.