Stuart Broad awarded CBE in New Year's honours list

Stuart Broad , who retired in July as England's second-highest wicket-taker, has been awarded a CBE in the New Year's honours list. Marcus Trescothick , England men's batting coach, receives an OBE.

Broad, 37, called time on his storied career at the conclusion of the men's Ashes, signing off with a wicket with his final ball to seal victory over Australia at The Oval - having also hit the last delivery he faced for six.

His final tally of 604 Test wickets is second only to James Anderson for England and fifth overall. Broad also took 178 wickets in ODIs and 65 in T20I cricket, as well as scoring more than 4000 runs.

"All I ever wanted to do was play cricket, and to have had the career that I was able to enjoy and to receive honours like this is incredibly special," Broad said. "I'm very proud that my contributions to cricket have been recognised, and it means a lot to me and my family."

Trescothick, 48, scored more than 10,000 runs for England but has been recognised for his work as an ambassador for mental health, having helped to open up conversations in the game by documenting his own struggles since stepping away from international cricket in 2006.

"It's a huge honour to have been awarded an OBE," he said. "I was delighted in 2005 when we were recognised as a team with MBEs but this is very special. I've always wanted to let people know my story and to try and raise awareness to help anyone who may be struggling with poor mental health alongside the Professional Cricketers' Association, so recognition of that work means a lot."

Richard Thompson, ECB chair, said: "As a whole game we're absolutely delighted to see Stuart and Marcus honoured in this way.

"They have been fantastic ambassadors for cricket for many years, and they have played a major role in helping build the profile of our game and in turn bringing more people into our sport.

"Stuart has long been an inspirational figure and will be remembered as a true great of English cricket, and the spectacular nature of his retirement this summer was the perfect farewell.

"It's also so fitting that Marcus has now been recognised both for his achievements on the field and for his bravery in talking so honestly about his own mental health challenges which has helped so many people.