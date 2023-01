Suryakumar and Kishan in India's Test squad to face Australia

India go into the Border-Gavaskar series, starting on February 9 , with the spearhead of their pace attack stuck on the sidelines. Jasprit Bumrah had, not so long ago, looked like he was ready to return to cricket after recovering from a stress reaction in his back. But in the process of getting himself used to normal workloads again, he felt stiffness in his right glute and has now been advised at least another month's rehabilitation

India's Test-match batting is set to receive an injection of pace should either of Kishan or Suryakumar make the XI. Both players have strike rates above 60 in first-class cricket. But getting them in remains a challenge.

The captain Rohit Sharma, the vice-captain KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will likely occupy the top four spots. Shreyas Iyer should slot in at No. 5 or 6 given his recent form - he averaged 101 in India's most recent Test series, against Bangladesh in December 2022, while Shubman Gill seems the first reserve for both opening and middle-order roles. Kishan has been designated as a wicketkeeper in the squad so he will be pitted against KS Bharat, who has long been the understudy to Pant.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami will step up as the front man of the attack with support from Mohammed Siraj, who enjoyed a stellar debut series against Australia when India beat them on their turf in 2020-21, Jaydev Unadkat, the left-armer who recently broke a spell of 12 years between Test matches, and Umesh Yadav. Hardik Pandya, although a regular part of India's white-ball set-up, is not part of the Test squad. It is learnt that he does not yet have the fitness to bowl long spells in red-ball cricket. R Ashwin will be the lead spinner with Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav backing him up.