Rohit and Kohli left out of squad for T20Is against New Zealand
Prithvi Shaw is back in the T20I squad, while KS Bharat gets a maiden call-up to the ODI squad
Prithvi Shaw in, Harshal Patel out
The T20I squad is also notable for the return of opener Prithvi Shaw, who last played for India in July 2021, and whose absence from subsequent squads - particularly in the T20 format - has been a constant source of debate, given his rare ability to provide rapid starts in the powerplay. Shaw forced himself into the reckoning earlier this week by scoring 379 off 383 balls - the second-highest first-class score by an Indian batter - for Mumbai against Assam in the Ranji Trophy.
KS Bharat called up to ODI squad
With Rahul sitting out the ODIs, India have called up the uncapped KS Bharat as a second wicketkeeper alongside Kishan. Bharat is also part of India's squad for the first two Tests against Australia in February - he is expected to contest the lead wicketkeeper role with Kishan in the absence of regular keeper Rishabh Pant, who has undergone knee ligament surgery after suffering a serious car crash in late December.