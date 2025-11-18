'Absolutely rapid' Wood pushes for first Test selection after injury scare

Mark Wood 's chances of playing the first Test against Australia took a positive step forward on Tuesday with a 40-minute spell in the nets at Perth's Optus Stadium, where the Ashes begins on Friday.

Returning from a hamstring scare during the warm-up match against England Lions last week, Wood, left leg heavily strapped, watched on initially as England returned to training after a couple of days off. However, he was soon into meaningful work with the ball, with Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum taking a closer look at their prized asset from the standing umpire's point-of-view.

"He was absolutely rapid today, I can tell you that firsthand," said Jamie Smith, who was one of the batters facing Wood. "He's definitely one to avoid on the list. He's near enough full tilt so it's good signs for us."

England are expected to opt for an all-pace attack on a pitch regarded as one of the fastest in the world. They had their first look at the surface, which was watered yesterday, ahead of training.

Wood is a key component of their plan, not just as the quickest in the touring party - and, perhaps, the circuit - but also as the only specialist bowler with previous Ashes tour experience. Wood was the standout quick during the 2021-22 series, taking 17 wickets at 26.64, with a number of batters he troubled still part of the current Australia side.

Mark Wood steams in at training • Getty Images

Much will depend on how Wood pulls up on Wednesday, and whether he can get through another session later in the day. He has not played competitive cricket since February, spending the last nine months recovering from left knee surgery, having suffered a stress fracture of the right elbow in September 2024.

Selecting Wood remains a risk, albeit one that will be cushioned among four other quicks, including Stokes, and with Jofra Archer able to provide further support on the express pace front. It is also a risk England are more than willing to take.

The management were not overly worried when Wood left the field against the Lions with a tight hamstring after two four-over spells. The soft outfield at Lilac Hills contributed to that discomfort in what was Wood's first bowl since England's penultimate Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan, on February 26. And given the investment in Wood, which includes a three-year central contract with this Ashes in mind, there is a sense now is the time to cash in.