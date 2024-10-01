Switch Hit: Not-so-super September
Alan is joined on the pod by Andrews Miller and McGlashan to wrap the Australia white-ball series and look ahead to England's Test tour of Pakistan
England lost their ODI series with Australia 3-2 after the tourists won their race against the rain in Bristol - but thoughts are already turning to the team's next engagement, a three-Test trip to Pakistan starting on Monday. In this week's pod, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew McGlashan to review "Super September" and the English summer in general, as well as look ahead to the Tests. Topics up for discussion included Harry Brook's captaincy, 2025-26 Ashes pointers, and how well the Hundred equity sale is going.