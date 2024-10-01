Matches (10)
Feature

Switch Hit: Not-so-super September

Alan is joined on the pod by Andrews Miller and McGlashan to wrap the Australia white-ball series and look ahead to England's Test tour of Pakistan

ESPNcricinfo staff
01-Oct-2024 • 3 hrs ago
The covers were on after it rained in the evening, England vs Australia, 5th ODI, Bristol, September 29, 2024

The covers were on after it rained in the evening  •  Getty Images

England lost their ODI series with Australia 3-2 after the tourists won their race against the rain in Bristol - but thoughts are already turning to the team's next engagement, a three-Test trip to Pakistan starting on Monday. In this week's pod, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew McGlashan to review "Super September" and the English summer in general, as well as look ahead to the Tests. Topics up for discussion included Harry Brook's captaincy, 2025-26 Ashes pointers, and how well the Hundred equity sale is going.
AustraliaEnglandEngland vs AustraliaAustralia tour of England

