England vs Australia, 5th ODI at Bristol, ENG v AUS, Sep 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th ODI, Bristol, September 29, 2024, Australia tour of England
England FlagEngland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Brook
9 M • 396 Runs • 56.57 Avg • 113.46 SR
BM Duckett
7 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 100.68 SR
TM Head
7 M • 430 Runs • 71.67 Avg • 118.45 SR
MR Marsh
7 M • 314 Runs • 52.33 Avg • 105.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 37 SR
BA Carse
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 34.5 SR
A Zampa
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.02 Econ • 35.76 SR
MA Starc
5 M • 11 Wkts • 6 Econ • 24.72 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Reece Topley 
Bowler
John Turner 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4779
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
Match days29 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Australia in England News

England channel the spirit of 2019 to give wings to their white-ball revival

Rousing victory squares the series as new-look team channels a familiar aggression of old

Cameron Green out of remainder of England ODIs with back injury

He underwent scans after reporting soreness following the third ODI, where he bowled a spell of sustained short balls

Brook, Livingstone, seamers square series in style with 186-run rout

Australia's bowlers were carted all over Lord's, before England's dominated under the floodlights

Matthew Potts hits the road in bid to prove his all-format worth

England seamer will swap white-ball for red immediately after conclusion of fifth ODI

Series back in the balance as England seek to prove Durham resurgence was no fluke

Australia report clean bill of health, but weather around Lord's may influence contest

