Matches (20)
CPL 2024 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches (2)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (1)
England vs Australia, 5th ODI at Bristol, ENG v AUS, Sep 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
L
L
W
W
Australia
W
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG9 M • 396 Runs • 56.57 Avg • 113.46 SR
ENG7 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 100.68 SR
AUS7 M • 430 Runs • 71.67 Avg • 118.45 SR
AUS7 M • 314 Runs • 52.33 Avg • 105.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 37 SR
ENG6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 34.5 SR
AUS9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.02 Econ • 35.76 SR
AUS5 M • 11 Wkts • 6 Econ • 24.72 SR
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4779
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
|Match days
|29 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Australia in England News
England channel the spirit of 2019 to give wings to their white-ball revival
Rousing victory squares the series as new-look team channels a familiar aggression of old
Cameron Green out of remainder of England ODIs with back injury
He underwent scans after reporting soreness following the third ODI, where he bowled a spell of sustained short balls
Brook, Livingstone, seamers square series in style with 186-run rout
Australia's bowlers were carted all over Lord's, before England's dominated under the floodlights
Matthew Potts hits the road in bid to prove his all-format worth
England seamer will swap white-ball for red immediately after conclusion of fifth ODI