Australia bowl, Smith captains and Connolly handed ODI debut in series decider

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against England

Australia's resources have again been stretched for the ODI series decider in Bristol with captain Mitchell Marsh ruled out after pulling up sore following Lord's. Steven Smith will lead the visitors who have handed a debut to allrounder Cooper Connolly.

Despite the series being on the line England have rested Jofra Archer after he played back-to-back matches with Olly Stone returning to the side as their only change. Harry Brook said he, too, would have bowled first on an overcast day with rain forecast to arrive later in the afternoon.

Marsh bowled in the previous game - the first time he had done so since early April - but did not come through the experience unscathed which means Smith, who has regularly stepped in as captain on various occasions over the last few years, comes into his role.

Sean Abbott has also been left out after three expensive outings in the series with Aaron Hardie returning to the side. Connolly's debut gives Australia another spin option and an extra left hander in their lower order. Alex Carey has lost his spot while Matthew Short is listed to open.

England 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Olly Stone, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 Adil Rashid