Live
5th ODI, Bristol, September 29, 2024, Australia tour of England
England FlagEngland
(5.5/50 ov) 40/0
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 6.85
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 32/0 (6.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:ENG 276
Live
Australia bowl, Smith captains and Connolly handed ODI debut in series decider

Mitchell Marsh has not recovered after the Lord's match while England have rested Jofra Archer

Andrew McGlashan
29-Sep-2024 • 44 mins ago
Harry Brook didn't mind scooping early in his innings, England vs Australia, 4th ODI, Lord's, September 27, 2024

Harry Brook has been outstanding in the last two matches  •  AFP/Getty Images

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against England
Australia's resources have again been stretched for the ODI series decider in Bristol with captain Mitchell Marsh ruled out after pulling up sore following Lord's. Steven Smith will lead the visitors who have handed a debut to allrounder Cooper Connolly.
Despite the series being on the line England have rested Jofra Archer after he played back-to-back matches with Olly Stone returning to the side as their only change. Harry Brook said he, too, would have bowled first on an overcast day with rain forecast to arrive later in the afternoon.
Marsh bowled in the previous game - the first time he had done so since early April - but did not come through the experience unscathed which means Smith, who has regularly stepped in as captain on various occasions over the last few years, comes into his role.
Sean Abbott has also been left out after three expensive outings in the series with Aaron Hardie returning to the side. Connolly's debut gives Australia another spin option and an extra left hander in their lower order. Alex Carey has lost his spot while Matthew Short is listed to open.
England 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Olly Stone, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 Adil Rashid
Australia 1 Travis Head, 2 Matthew Short, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Cooper Connolly, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
AustraliaEnglandEngland vs AustraliaAustralia tour of England

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
AUS 53.75%
ENGAUS
100%50%100%ENG InningsAUS Innings

Current Over 6 • ENG 40/0

Live Forecast: ENG 276
England Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
not out2822
BM Duckett
not out1213
Total40(0 wkts; 5.5 ovs)
