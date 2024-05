Switch Hit: Archer's World Cup target

With England Men about to begin their international summer with a T20I series against Pakistan, the Switch Hit team got together to look at both sides' preparations for the T20 World Cup.was joined by, in Leeds for the first T20I, andfor a discussion that ranged from Jofra Archer's comeback and the importance of Liam Livingstone finding form , to how new Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten can help the team get the best out of Babar Azam. Enjoy.