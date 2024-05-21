Switch Hit: Archer's World Cup target
With England Men about to begin their international summer with a T20I series against Pakistan, the Switch Hit team got together to look at both sides' preparations for the T20 World Cup. Alan Gardner was joined by Matt Roller, in Leeds for the first T20I, and Osman Samiuddin for a discussion that ranged from Jofra Archer's comeback and the importance of Liam Livingstone finding form, to how new Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten can help the team get the best out of Babar Azam. Enjoy.