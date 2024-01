Bazball hits a new high in Hyderabad, as England land the first blow in their five-Test tour of India, and in staggeringly unlikely circumstances , from Ollie Pope's world-class 196 to Tom Hartley's zero-to-hero seven-for in the fourth innings. In this week's pod,was joined byand, on location in India, to recap a contest that has blown all pre-series conceptions to smithereens. Plus,gives us the lowdown on Hartley's rise from obscurity at Lancashire to a place in English spin folklore. The team also ask where India go from here, and cast a glance at West Indies' stunning victory over Australia at the Gabba. Can such a famous result help change the narrative about the oldest form of the game?