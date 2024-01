England have arrived in India, albeit missing two members of their original squad, and started assessing conditions ahead of the first Test - which could see them adopt a three-spinner strategy in Hyderabad . In this week's pod,was joined byandto cover all the news from a busy start to England's tour. Harry Brook has flown home, Virat Kohli is also missing for personal reasons, and Shoaib Bashir is stuck in Indian visa limbo . Also up for discussion: Ben Stokes' fitness, Ben Foakes' return as wicketkeeper, and whether Joe Root might take the new ball.