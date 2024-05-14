Matches (4)
Switch Hit: Oh Jimmy Jimmy

Following James Anderson's announcement that he will retire from Tests this summer, Alan Gardner, Matt Roller and Vithushan Ehantharajah sat down to discuss the news

ESPNcricinfo staff
14-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ben Stokes and James Anderson celebrate a wicket, India vs England, 5th Test, Dharamsala, 2nd day, March 8, 2024

Ben Stokes will be able to call on James Anderson's services one last time  •  BCCI

James Anderson has confirmed that he will play the last Test of his storied career against West Indies at Lord's in July, after England made clear that they wanted to start planning for the future. On this week's episode of Switch, Alan Gardner was joined by Matt Roller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to discuss all the fallout from an announcement that was both expected and something of a surprise. Is it the right time to move on England's all-time leading wicket-taker? And who are the contenders to fill the void left by Anderson and Stuart Broad? We also hear from Kemar Roach and catch up on the latest from the County Championship.
