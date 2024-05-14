Switch Hit: Oh Jimmy Jimmy
Following James Anderson's announcement that he will retire from Tests this summer, Alan Gardner, Matt Roller and Vithushan Ehantharajah sat down to discuss the news
James Anderson has confirmed that he will play the last Test of his storied career against West Indies at Lord's in July, after England made clear that they wanted to start planning for the future. On this week's episode of Switch, Alan Gardner was joined by Matt Roller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to discuss all the fallout from an announcement that was both expected and something of a surprise. Is it the right time to move on England's all-time leading wicket-taker? And who are the contenders to fill the void left by Anderson and Stuart Broad? We also hear from Kemar Roach and catch up on the latest from the County Championship.