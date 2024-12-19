Matches (13)
Feature

Switch Hit: Turkey with extra stuffing

England ended their tour of New Zealand with a heavy defeat in Hamilton. Alan Gardner spoke to Vithushan Ehantharajah, Andrew Miller and Matt Roller about how their year in Tests has gone

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ben Stokes and England pose with the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, New Zealand vs England, 3rd Test, Hamilton, 4th day, December 17, 2024

Ben Stokes and England pose with the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy  •  Getty Images

England ended their tour of New Zealand by suffering a 423-run blowout in Hamilton, but still went home with the Crowe-Thrope Trophy in their luggage. On Switch Hit, Alan Gardner spoke to Vithushan Ehantharajah in Hamilton about how the final Test played out, and then was joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to discuss England's year in Tests - from the the arrivals of Shoaib Bashir, Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell, to Zak Crawley's woes and what it all means for next winter's Ashes.
New ZealandEnglandNew Zealand vs EnglandEngland tour of New Zealand

