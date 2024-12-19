Switch Hit: Turkey with extra stuffing

England ended their tour of New Zealand by suffering a 423-run blowout in Hamilton, but still went home with the Crowe-Thrope Trophy in their luggage. On Switch Hit, Alan Gardner spoke to Vithushan Ehantharajah in Hamilton about how the final Test played out, and then was joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to discuss England's year in Tests - from the the arrivals of Shoaib Bashir, Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell, to Zak Crawley's woes and what it all means for next winter's Ashes.