New Zealand vs England, 3rd Test at Hamilton,NZ vs ENG, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Test, Hamilton, December 14 - 18, 2024, England tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
England FlagEngland
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Ravindra
10 M • 670 Runs • 35.26 Avg • 59.34 SR
KS Williamson
7 M • 586 Runs • 45.08 Avg • 51 SR
JE Root
10 M • 1082 Runs • 67.63 Avg • 68.22 SR
HC Brook
10 M • 1049 Runs • 61.71 Avg • 85.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Henry
7 M • 38 Wkts • 3.26 Econ • 34.76 SR
W O'Rourke
9 M • 32 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 40.75 SR
AAP Atkinson
9 M • 36 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 41.27 SR
CR Woakes
8 M • 31 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 46.96 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
ENG
Player
Role
Tom Latham (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Blundell 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Tim Southee 
Bowler
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Series
England tour of New Zealand
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2569
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days14,15,16,17,18 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
TV Umpire
Australia
Rod Tucker
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Cory Black
Match Referee
Australia
David Boon
Stokes urges England to stay in the now as Ashes year looms once more

Stokes urges England to stay in the now as Ashes year looms once more

Hero of India tour, Young ready to slot into his old position at the top

Hero of India tour, Young ready to slot into his old position at the top

Brook goes past Root to become the No. 1 Test batter in the world

Brook goes past Root to become the No. 1 Test batter in the world

Switch Hit: Brook no argument

Switch Hit: Brook no argument

Harry Brook's drive to survive epitomises bold new era of Test batting

Harry Brook's drive to survive epitomises bold new era of Test batting
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA106317663.33
AUS1494110260.71
IND1696111057.29
SL115606045.45
ENG21119111445.24
NZ136706944.23
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table