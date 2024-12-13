Matches (9)
New Zealand vs England, 3rd Test at Hamilton,NZ vs ENG, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Test, Hamilton, December 14 - 18, 2024, England tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
W
L
L
England
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 13:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 670 Runs • 35.26 Avg • 59.34 SR
7 M • 586 Runs • 45.08 Avg • 51 SR
ENG10 M • 1082 Runs • 67.63 Avg • 68.22 SR
ENG10 M • 1049 Runs • 61.71 Avg • 85.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ7 M • 38 Wkts • 3.26 Econ • 34.76 SR
9 M • 32 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 40.75 SR
ENG9 M • 36 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 41.27 SR
ENG8 M • 31 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 46.96 SR
Squad
NZ
ENG
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2569
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|14,15,16,17,18 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
