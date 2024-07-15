Switch Hit: A conversation with Azeem Rafiq

Following the publication of his recent autobiography, "It's Not Banter, It's Racism: What Cricket's Dirty Secret Reveals About Our Society", Azeem Rafiq sits down with Vithushan Ehantharajah and Andrew Miller for a fascinating, in-depth chat about the state of English cricket and its response to both his explosive revelations about his treatment at Yorkshire, and last year's damning report by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC). Plus, what does the rise of Reform at the recent UK General Election mean for the game, and British society, going forward?