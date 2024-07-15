Matches (6)
Feature

Switch Hit: A conversation with Azeem Rafiq

Vish Ehantharajah and Andrew Miller talk at length with Azeem Rafiq about the state of race relations within English cricket, following the publication of his autobiography

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Azeem Rafiq poses for a photo during Middlesex's County Championship match against Derbyshire, Lord's, April 7, 2022

Azeem Rafiq speaks from the heart about the impact of cricket's racism crisis and the next steps for the game  •  Getty Images

Following the publication of his recent autobiography, "It's Not Banter, It's Racism: What Cricket's Dirty Secret Reveals About Our Society", Azeem Rafiq sits down with Vithushan Ehantharajah and Andrew Miller for a fascinating, in-depth chat about the state of English cricket and its response to both his explosive revelations about his treatment at Yorkshire, and last year's damning report by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC). Plus, what does the rise of Reform at the recent UK General Election mean for the game, and British society, going forward?
