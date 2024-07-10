Matches (9)
MLC (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
TNPL (2)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
LPL (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)
England vs West Indies, 1st Test at London, ENG v WI, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
W
L
L
L
L
West Indies
L
L
D
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 887 Runs • 46.68 Avg • 78.14 SR
ENG10 M • 732 Runs • 43.06 Avg • 61 SR
10 M • 620 Runs • 32.63 Avg • 42.64 SR
10 M • 322 Runs • 20.13 Avg • 46.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG3 M • 19 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 35.78 SR
ENG3 M • 17 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 59.7 SR
10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 54.83 SR
4 M • 22 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 35.54 SR
SQUAD
ENG
WI
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2538
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|10,11,12,13,14 July 2024 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
Switch Hit: Jimmy A's final spell
Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah get together to discuss James Anderson's (enforced) Test farewell and preview the series with West Indies
James Anderson: England's reluctant retiree faces up to his end-game
Fast bowler still believes he could have more to give, but accepts the final curtain is nigh
Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson to debut for England against West Indies
Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir also included in XI for first Test at Lord's
Jason Holder feels the energy as year-long Test absence ends
Allrounder recalls 'prison'-like circumstances of Covid tour in 2020