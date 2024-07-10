Matches (9)
England vs West Indies, 1st Test at London, ENG v WI, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Lord's, July 10 - 14, 2024, West Indies tour of England
England FlagEngland
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Z Crawley
10 M • 887 Runs • 46.68 Avg • 78.14 SR
JE Root
10 M • 732 Runs • 43.06 Avg • 61 SR
KC Brathwaite
10 M • 620 Runs • 32.63 Avg • 42.64 SR
J Da Silva
10 M • 322 Runs • 20.13 Avg • 46.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CR Woakes
3 M • 19 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 35.78 SR
Shoaib Bashir
3 M • 17 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 59.7 SR
AS Joseph
10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 54.83 SR
G Motie
4 M • 22 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 35.54 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ENG
WI
PLAYER
ROLE
Ben Stokes (c)
Allrounder
James Anderson 
Bowler
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Harry Brook 
Batter
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Shoaib Bashir 
Bowler
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
West Indies tour of England
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024
Match numberTest no. 2538
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days10,11,12,13,14 July 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
All Match News

Switch Hit: Jimmy A's final spell

Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah get together to discuss James Anderson's (enforced) Test farewell and preview the series with West Indies

James Anderson: England's reluctant retiree faces up to his end-game

Fast bowler still believes he could have more to give, but accepts the final curtain is nigh

Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson to debut for England against West Indies

Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir also included in XI for first Test at Lord's

Jason Holder feels the energy as year-long Test absence ends

Allrounder recalls 'prison'-like circumstances of Covid tour in 2020

James Anderson 'at peace' with retirement despite bowling 'as well as ever'

England's leading Test wicket-taker has accepted management decision to move him on

ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL42202450.00
PAK52302236.66
WI41211633.33
SA41301225.00
BAN41301225.00
ENG103612117.50
Full Table