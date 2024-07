Does Gus Atkinson now have the best figures on debut for England in Tests?

Atkinson was only the sixth bowler - and the first for more than 90 years - to take two five-fors in his first Test for England, following Martin, Ferris, another Surrey fast bowler in Tom Richardson (5 for 49 and 5 for 107 against Australia at Old Trafford in 1893), Kent legspinner Charles "Father" Marriott (5 for 37 and 6 for 59 in his only Test, against West Indies at The Oval in 1933), and the Essex fast bowler Ken Farnes (5 for 102 and 5 for 77 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1934).