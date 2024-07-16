Does Gus Atkinson now have the best figures on debut for England in Tests?

Gus Atkinson dismissed Jason Holder first ball at Lord's, and Holder then got Atkinson first ball too. How often has this happened in Tests? asked Martin Richardson from England

Helped by the Melbourne statistician Charles Davis, who has made a detailed study of old scorebooks, we came up with five previous instances of two players inflicting golden ducks on each other in the same Test before Gus Atkinson and Jason Holder did it last week at Lord's.