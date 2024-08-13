James Anderson considering T20 franchise circuit following Test retirement

James Anderson has floated the possibility of an improbable foray into franchise cricket after his international retirement , a decade after his most recent T20 appearance. Anderson turned 42 two weeks ago, but believes that he still has "something to offer" as a bowler and has said that extending his playing career is "not off the table".

Following his final Test match at Lord's last month, Anderson has been working with England's bowlers in a coaching capacity and will continue in that role in their upcoming series against Sri Lanka. But he may step back for their tours to Pakistan and New Zealand this winter, which would leave his schedule open for opportunities overseas.

"I feel there is something there, that I still want to play a little bit more - I just don't know what that is yet" Anderson told the Final Word podcast . "I'm pretty open to anything at the minute. Things will become clearer as the rest of the year progresses. There's two Test tours in the winter and I'm not sure I'll be on them in this [coaching] role.

"There's plenty of things to think about and I just need to sit down and chat to people about it. I watch the Hundred and see the ball swinging around in the first 20 balls, and I think, 'I can do that. I can still do that.' I don't know if that is a viable option, to maybe see if I could do a job in white-ball cricket? Franchise cricket is something I've never done."

Anderson has not played any white-ball cricket since 2019 and his last T20 match was the 2014 NatWest Blast final for Lancashire. But he remains England's all-time leading ODI wicket-taker and believes that he still possesses the relevant skills, having bowled at England's batters in the nets ahead of the second and third Tests against West Indies.

"I don't know how seriously I'm actually thinking about this myself right now," Anderson conceded, "[but] the bowling thing is still a definite option for me, the way my body feels right now, the way my head is. From a skills point of view, the way Test cricket's gone… I don't think that'd be an issue. But I don't know how much people would want a 42-year-old bowler in their team."

Anderson has not played T20 cricket in the last decade • Getty Images

Anderson also intends to "give back" to Lancashire, the county where he developed as a young bowler. "I've played more Tests than I have first-class games for Lancs," he said. "Whenever I've gone back, I've tried my very best and loved it. But there may be something there where I do feel like I could give something back to the club.

"I'm actually quite excited about what's next because I don't know what that is, and that excites me. I've still got plenty of options, whether it is the coaching side of it, the media side of it, or whether it's still playing in some capacity for a couple more years. I still feel like that's not off the table, with the way that my body feels and the way that I've been bowling in recent years."