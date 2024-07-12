Anderson 'gutted' at spilling No. 705 as he leaves 'the best job in the world'

"I'm just happy that I've made it this far - happy that I've been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career"

James Anderson 's Test career, spanning 188 matches over 21 years, came to an end where it had begun - at Lord's - with a three-for in the second innings as England routed West Indies by an innings and 114 runs.

"Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special," Anderson told Sky Cricket after the game. "But yeah, I'm still trying to hold them [tears] back now, but I think I'm just really proud of playing for 20-odd years. [It] is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler.

"I'm just happy that I've made it this far. Happy that I've been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career. And yeah, play for England. It's the best job in the world, so I've been privileged to be able to do it for a long time."

Anderson's family, including his wife and daughters, who rang the bell at the start of the Test, were with him when he was done.

"Yeah, has been different emotions, been so up and down. Saw my girls ring a bell on day one. Walking out today with both teams lined up again was pretty emotional. I forgot what I was actually trying to do with the ball," Anderson said at a press interaction after the game. "But yeah, it's been incredible. As I said, the reaction of crowds was phenomenal. I can't get my head around it right now.

"But yeah, it's just been an amazing 20 years. Every moment, every great sports person, there is the family, mother, father, wife, kids, who allow you to do what you've done for so long."

Anderson finished with 704 Test wickets and it could have been 705 if he had not dropped a dolly off Gudakesh Motie off his own bowling, which would have finished off the game.

"I'm still gutted to have dropped that catch to be honest," Anderson said. "But yeah, it's been an amazing week. I've been quite overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground and the lads as well, just proud of what I've achieved."

After starting under Nasser Hussain (also his interviewer at the end) in a team that still had the likes of Michael Vaughan and Alec Stewart to playing with debutants Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith in his final Test, Anderson has had 109 team-mates in Test cricket.

"I've been lucky to play with some amazing players," Anderson said. "Some of the most talented cricketers that have ever played the game, but more importantly, some really good blokes and some friends that I've made for life.

"And it is a really special sport. I think no other sport creates this sort of atmosphere, these sorts of friendships, and part of me is a little bit jealous of these lads [who] get to experience that for the next few years. As I said, we've got a young team, lots of incredible talent, and the advice I'd pass on to them is just enjoy every moment, because it's a great ride."

A lovely moment between Nasser and Jimmy pic.twitter.com/M8rzvrbulS — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 12, 2024

Anderson was part of 83 of England's Test wins including the ones that won them an Away Ashes in 2010/11, after a 24-year drought, and a 2-1 series win in India in 2012 - which is the last instance of an away team beating India in India.

"Winning winning series and winning Test matches," Anderson said are the most special memories of his career, "it's been the only thing that I've been interested in since I came into the England team - winning in Australia, winning in India becoming number one site in the world and contributing to those those series as well. Taking wickets, they're the things that are remembered forever; playing with some of the greats in the game as well. It's just been really really special."

What feeling will he miss the most?

"Well, I think just the feeling that we've got now - winning the Test match," he said. "There's no better feeling - everyone's put in the graft this week. I know it looks like we've dominated, but we've had to work really hard for this win; sharing other people's success as well.

"Gus was amazing this week on debut, Jamie Smith on debut as well. Incredible. Seeing the lads go out there and show off their talent, and then you get to sit in here after a win and celebrate those sorts of performances together is an incredible sort of thing that I'll definitely miss.

And what will he miss the least?

"Feeling like I do now," Anderson said. "I feel about 55 after the overs I've bowled this week. The aches and pains that you wake up with, I think I'll miss them. But yeah, I mean, as I said, I feel really fortunate. I've been able to do what I've done for a long time and I'm just happy that I've made it this far."

Anderson came in to his final Test on the back of a County Championship game, where he took 7 for 35 for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire

Asked if he will continue playing for Lancashire, at Old Trafford, from the end named after him, Anderson joked, "You let me enjoy me Guinness first (laughs).