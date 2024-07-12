In pictures: James Anderson bids goodbye to international cricket

The best photographs from Anderson's final day as an international cricketer at Lord's

James Anderson 's final day as an international cricketer started with a guard of honour. He was applauded onto the pitch at Lord's by his England team-mates and the West Indies' line-up, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite shaking his hand as he walked on.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Bowling from the Nursery End - not his preferred end at Lord's - he struck with his seventh ball of the morning. It was a classic Anderson dismissal, suckering Joshua da Silva into playing across the line with an outswinger that angled in before swinging away late to take the outside edge.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

At the Pavilion End, Gus Atkinson was closing in on a landmark of his own. He removed Alzarri Joseph to clinch ten wickets on debut, then ripped Shamar Joseph's off stump out of the ground to leave him with four second-innings wickets.

Getty Images

With Atkinson hunting a five-for at the far end but West Indies nine wickets down, Anderson had a chance to make his final ball as a Test cricketer a match-winning wicket. It looked like the perfect ending when Gudakesh Motie chipped one back to him...

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

...But the ball evaded his grasp, leaving Anderson covering his face with his hand before smirking in disbelief. Look closely below for Ben Stokes' reaction at mid-off.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Atkinson sealed England's innings victory with the wicket of Jayden Seales, caught in the deep in the leg side. It meant he finished with 12 wickets in the match, and a second five-for on Test debut.

PA Images via Getty Images

But it was left to Anderson to lead England off the field to a standing ovation at Lord's, the same venue where he played his first Test against Zimbabwe back in 2003.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

PA Photos/Getty Images

He was interviewed by Nasser Hussain in the England dressing room, Guinness in hand, then had a moment or two to compose himself before the post-match presentation.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

He was presented with an honorary life membership by MCC president (and incoming chair) Mark Nicholas, before ECB chair Richard Thompson performed a similar presentation.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Michael Steele/Getty Images

He was given several rousing cheers by the crowd, who broke into one final chant of 'Oh, Jimmy, Jimmy'.

PA Images via Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Anderson wasn't done just yet, with another TV interview to complete on Sky Sports.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

But he was finally given the opportunity to take it all in, on an emotional day for Anderson and for English cricket as a whole.