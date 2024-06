Switch Hit: Avoiding an NRR brouhaha

England made it through to the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage, despite their initial struggles in Group B, squeezing out Scotland on net run rate after wins over Oman and Namibia. In this week's Switch Hit,hears from, who was in attendance for Scotland's dramatic defeat by Australia in St Lucia. They discussed England's progress, and matters arising ahead of the Super Eight, as well as early exits for Pakistan and New Zealand, and the ICC's American experiment as a whole.