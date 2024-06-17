Matches (3)
Feature

Switch Hit: Avoiding an NRR brouhaha

After England squeezed through to the T20 World Cup Super Eight at the expense of Scotland, Alan Gardner caught up with Matt Roller in the Caribbean

ESPNcricinfo staff
17-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jos Buttler shakes hands with David Wiese, England vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024, North Sound, June 15, 2024

Jos Buttler shakes hands with David Wiese  •  Getty Images

England made it through to the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage, despite their initial struggles in Group B, squeezing out Scotland on net run rate after wins over Oman and Namibia. In this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner hears from Matt Roller, who was in attendance for Scotland's dramatic defeat by Australia in St Lucia. They discussed England's progress, and matters arising ahead of the Super Eight, as well as early exits for Pakistan and New Zealand, and the ICC's American experiment as a whole.
