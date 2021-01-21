Baroda allrounder Deepak Hooda has been suspended for the rest of the ongoing domestic season on grounds of "indiscipline." The decision was taken on Thursday by the apex council of the Baroda Cricket Association.

On the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hooda had left the Baroda squad after accusing state captain Krunal Pandya of "bullying" and using abusive language. In its initial response, the BCA had reprimanded him, saying Hooda had put "himself above the team."

On Thursday, BCA secretary Ajit Lele confirmed Hooda had been suspended for the rest of the season. "The Apex Council decided to suspend him for indiscipline," Lele said. As part of the review, the BCA had sought clarifications from both Pandya as well as head coach and the team manager. "It was decided by the Apex council that Deepak Hooda has caused disrepute to the organisation and will not be considered to represent Baroda in the current domestic season," the BCA said in a media release.

Irfan Pathan, the former India allrounder and Baroda captain, had said BCA's first response against Hooda was both "shocking and disheartening". According to Pathan, with teams operating out of bio-secure bubbles, it was important to pay attention to the "mental health" of players and incidents such as Hooda's could have "adverse" effect on the player.