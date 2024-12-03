Urvil Patel continues to churn out sixes and centuries

Less than a week after smashing the fastest T20 century by an Indian, off just 28 balls, Gujarat's Urvil Patel blitzed an unbeaten 115 off just 41 balls in an eight-wicket win over Uttarakhand in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game in Indore. This vaulted Gujarat to the top spot in Group C with five wins in six matches, with one league fixture still remaining.
Urvil got to his century on Tuesday off just 38 balls - his second consecutive T20 hundred - as Gujarat made light work of Uttarakhand's total of 182, getting there with 41 balls to spare. Urvil hit eight fours and 11 sixes in his innings. Along the way, he overtook Hardik Pandya to be the tournament's highest six-hitter (25) at this stage.
Ahir was particularly impressive, hitting his second straight T20 half-century in just his third game. Desai, too, carried on from where he left off against Baroda (where he made a 39-ball 76). Tamil Nadu were at no stage up to challenging the target as they finished 64 short with Chiraj Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja among the wickets.
It was a fourth defeat in six games for Tamil Nadu, who won the championship in successive seasons, 2020-21 and 2021-22.