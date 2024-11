Tilak Varma breaks records with third successive T20 hundred

Tilak batted at No. 3 against Meghalaya and finished with a strike rate of 225.37 after walking out in the first over, hitting 14 fours and 10 sixes before falling on the last ball of the innings. He was severe on medium pacer Dippu Sangma, off whom he scored 50 off 18 balls with six fours and three sixes. He added 122 for the second wicket off just 48 balls and that formed base for Hyderabad's 248 for 4, their highest score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It is also the fifth-highest total in the history of the competition.