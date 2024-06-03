How Oman turned it around in the last three overs for a Super Over

Namibia needed a comfortable 18 runs to win off 18 balls but couldn't do it. Here's how the action unfolded in the last three overs of the chase

Mehran Khan took two wickets in the final over to drag the game into a Super Over • Getty Images

Namibia were well on top in their modest chase of 110 after their bowlers had strangled Oman in Bridgetown. Namibia needed a comfortable 18 runs off 18 balls with as many as seven wickets in hand before Oman's Mehran Khan delivered a wicket maiden to start a streak of 18 deliveries that almost turned the tables on Namibia to result in a Super Over, which Namibia eventually won. Here are how the last three overs unfolded dramatically in Namibia's chase:

17.1 Mehran Khan to Smit, 4 byes, Good length ball outside off. Tries to cut, but extra bounce forces no connection, and it flies past the keeper for four more!

17.2 Mehran Khan to Smit, no run, Fullish ball just outside off. Cut is stopped by point

17.3 Mehran Khan to Smit, OUT, Twist? Perhaps not given Frylinck is still out there. But some Oman flags flutter as Smit holes out at long on. Variable bounce again as Smith tries to club Mehran for a big-shot, however it comes off the top-half of the bat.

17.4 Mehran Khan to Wiese, no run, Full ball around off stump. Caresses a drive to cover

17.5 Mehran Khan to Wiese, no run, Full ball wide outside off, but inside the tram-lines. The ball barely bounces and dribbles through to the keeper

17.6 Mehran Khan to Wiese, no run, Good length ball on a fourth-stump line. The cut is hit well, but straight to the man lurking at point. Namibia need 14 off 12

West Indies found themselves in a similar position earlier in the morning game, but the experience of Chase and Russell took them through. Namibia need Frylinck and ideally Wiese to stay there till the winning runs are hit.

18.1 Bilal Khan to Frylinck, no run, Full ball on his pads and clipped to the leg side, but not for any run

18.2 Bilal Khan to Frylinck, 1 run, Flat-batted down the ground for a single

18.3 Bilal Khan to Wiese, SIX runs, Just clears wide long on! Length ball around leg stump and Wiese backs himself to clear the boundary with a big shot. Even though the timing isn't perfect, he targets the shortest boundary of this ground, and Aayan's attempt is futile.

18.4 Bilal Khan to Wiese, no run, Yorker, fourth-stump line. Bit of tail away. Dug away to point

18.5 Bilal Khan to Wiese, 1 run, Yorker on middle stump and all Wiese can do is keep the ball away from the stumps. Dug away to the leg side

18.6 Bilal Khan to Frylinck, 1 run, Yorker length ball on off to end the over, but Frylinck manages to bunt it away to the off side for a single towards square leg

Final over. Five needed to win. Four for a super over. Mehran, economy of 2 tonight, will bowl.

19.1 Mehran Khan to Frylinck, OUT, Oh my days! More drama! Around the stumps. Full ball on middle and leg. Frylinck tries to clip it leg side but the hits his pad, and then it ricochets onto the stumps!

19.2 Mehran Khan to Green, no run, And it is a dot ball! Green makes room at first but then returns to his normal stance as Mehran bowls a full ball outside off. Green attempts to ramp it over short-third but misses

Five needed off four balls!

19.3 Mehran Khan to Green, OUT, O man, Oman are in this! Green tries to play a cheeky leg-side scoop over short fine leg but he misses. Mehran's full ball on off stump hits him on the pad and the umpire gives him out LBW. Namibia review. Crashing into the stumps!

19.4 Mehran Khan to Kruger, 1 run, Kruger gets Wiese on strike with a single. Full ball outside off and pushed to cover's left

19.5 Mehran Khan to Wiese, 2 runs, Full ball on off and he creams the straightest of straight drives. Ball smashes into the stumps at the bowler's end and it ricochets away towards cover for a couple of runs. The stumps have probably saved a boundary there!