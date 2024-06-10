Wade escapes fine after argument with umpire in win over England

He was given a reprimand and a demerit point after an argument over a dead ball not being called

Facing Adil Rashid in the 18th over of Australia's innings, Wade backed away to the leg side as the bowler was in his action, and dead-batted the ball back down the pitch. The ICC said in a press release: "[Wade] expected it to be called a 'dead ball' by the umpire. When it wasn't, Wade then argued with the umpires over the decision."

Wade exchanged words with Jos Buttler, England's wicketkeeper, and continued to argue with Menon after taking a single off the following delivery. He accepted a Level 1 breach of the ICC's code of conduct but avoided the maximum penalty is a 50% match fee fine, instead having a demerit point added to his record for the next two years.

Buttler suggested he could have intervened, but said that Wade had backed away "very late". He said: "[I'm not sure] whether I should have said, 'I don't know if he pulled away and let's just carry on'. But the umpire seemed to be like, 'well, because he played it, it's a dot ball'... he seemed ready, and then pulled out very late."

Adam Zampa, who took 2 for 28 in Australia's win, said that Wade had been fired up by the incident. "Wadey is a fiery guy, super competitive, and something ticked him over a little bit. That's what we love about Wadey… having him behind the stumps, so competitive, you can hear his voice and that makes a huge difference.

"If you've got a wicketkeeper who's quiet, whose body language is the opposite to someone like Wadey, you can feel that as well. I love playing with Wadey. He's so competitive… He backed away and he played that shot, and I think he felt like it was basically the same as letting it hit him in the leg, kind of a dead ball. But yeah, it doesn't take much to fire Wadey up."

Zampa was also critical of England's body language in the field, suggesting that they let their frustrations get the better of them - particularly when bowling to Travis Head and David Warner. "They were under the pump and it showed," he said. "It's so hard to bowl to those two in the powerplay.