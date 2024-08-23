'Tall Paul' Walter could make BBL return to Brisbane Heat

Allrounder Paul Walter , who was a key figure in Brisbane Heat's BBL title success last season, could be in line for a return to the competition after he was confirmed among the latest batch of nominations for next month's draft.

Walter, a left-arm seamer and hard-hitting batter, became a cult hero for Heat as he claimed 17 wickets, celebrating with a trademark aeroplane each time, and was named in the team of the tournament voted for by the eight head coaches.

Heat have retention rights for Walter should they want to bring him back and another team tries to select him. A key factor is he has full availability including the finals and he would again seem a good fit for them after supplementing their varied attack which includes Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson plus spin twins Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.

"I think we've got the best bowling unit in the competition," he told ESPNcricinfo during last season's campaign . "I feel like I complement the rest of the attack quite well and we've been good at managing games. Kuhny and Sweppo have bowled so well through the middle that teams have come hard at me, which is probably what you want with my style of bowling.

"I've worked a lot on my defensive bowling, trying to figure out how to get batters off strike and trying to keep the ball away from the shorter pockets. I normally bowl the overs where the right-handers are hitting to the short leg side, so I've had to get quite clever with getting them to hit to the other side of the ground. I do a lot of work off the field figuring out what I'm going to do in different situations."

English cricketers dominated the list of names released on Friday although most only have availability for between six and nine games. England have a Test series in New Zealand that finishes three days after the BBL begins and then have a limited-overs tour of India starting on January 22 next year. A significant number of players also have ILT20 or SA20 deals.

Dan Lawrence, However, some will likely attract interest including Olly Stone Jordan Cox and Joe Clarke. Legspinner Rehan Ahmed, who was initially drafted by Sydney Sixers last season before withdrawing when he was selected to tour West Indies, has again nominated.

Pakistan allrounder Imad Wasim , who Melbourne Stars have retention rights for, has full availability as does slingy fast bowler Zaman Khan who played for Sydney Thunder last season.

England players are also strongly represented in the latest WBBL nominations. Dani Gibson , who played a defining role in the Hundred final last week and earned praise from captain Heather Knight , impressed for champions Adelaide Strikers last season striking at 147.43 in the middle order and claiming ten wickets. She is currently down as having full availability although England have a T20I series against South Africa which overlaps with the WBBL finals.

"We saw the game she played at Lord's, a reverse-sweep to go and win the game against Australia last year, and that's the sort of mindset that we want in that England side: the willingness to take risks, take the game on and express what your talent, and Dani epitomises that," Knight said.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who was announced among the initial batch of nominations and has been a regular for Strikers, now has availability of six to nine games rather than the entire tournament.

Strikers in the WBBL are the only club yet to name a pre-draft signing although they are expected to fill that spot next week. Each club across BBL and WBBL can sign one player ahead of the draft. In the draft, a club can use their retention option once and only if they have not already selected the player in the relevant round.

Current BBL nominations by retention clubs

Adelaide Strikers: Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, David Payne

Brisbane Heat: Paul Walter, Tom Banton

Hobart Hurricanes: Corey Anderson, Sam Hain

Melbourne Renegades: Joe Clarke, Jordan Cox, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Melbourne Stars: Dan Lawrence, Imad Wasim, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Tymal Mills

Sydney Sixers: Izharulhuq Naveed, Rehan Ahmed, James Vince

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Zaman Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Nominations with no retention club: Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Shadab Khan, Shamar Joseph

Current WBBL nominations by retention clubs