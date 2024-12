Jasprit Bumrah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Laura Wolvaardt and Nicholas Pooran make it to our teams of the year

Clutch in T20s, top of the class in Tests - Jasprit Bumrah 's mastery of all formats make him the only man to make it to two of ESPNcricinfo's teams of the year for 2024. The year's headline events - the men's and women's T20 World Cups - saw ball dominate bat, and as a result, two bowling stars each from the championship-winning teams make the T20 XIs: Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh for India, Amelia Kerr and Rosemary Mair for New Zealand.