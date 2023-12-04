Bavuma, Rabada rested for white-ball games against India; Stubbs gets maiden Test call-up

South Africa's ODI captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have been rested from their white-ball series against India later this month in order to prepare for the two Tests which follow. Bavuma captained South Africa to the semi-final at the recently completed ODI World Cup and remains the appointed 50-over captain but T20 skipper Aiden Markram will lead in his absence against India.

Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will only play the first two T20Is for the same reason. All of Bavuma, Rabada, Coetzee, Jansen and Ngidi will then play a round of domestic first-class matches from December 14 to 17 to prepare for the Tests. "We agreed that the Test side is the priority," Shukri Conrad, South Africa's Test coach, said at a press conference. "We are prioritising readiness for the Test matches given its the start of the World Test Championship (WTC)." His white-ball counterpart Rob Walter agreed.

South Africa open their WTC campaign with the series against India and will then take a second-string side to New Zealand to play two Tests in February next year, when the majority of first-choice players will be involved in the SA20.

With that in mind, batter David Bedingham , who has played as a local on an ancestral visa for Durham but has shelved plans to play for England and does not have an SA20 deal, has been included in the playing group. Also in line for a Test debut is batter Tristan Stubbs , who was South Africa A's leading run-scorer on their winter tour to Sri Lanka, and left-arm seamer Nandre Burger . Wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne and seamer Lungi Ngidi both make a return after being dropped last summer, with Heinrich Klaasen left out of the Test squad, though Conrad insisted it is "not the end of the road" for him.

Anrich Nortje, who was ruled out of the World Cup with a lower back stress fracture, is unavailable across all formats. Nortje has not had surgery and is being monitored on a monthly basis. Cricket South Africa is hopeful he will be ready to play around February or March next year. He has been retained by his IPL franchise, the Delhi Capitals.

There is also no space for Ryan Rickelton in any of the squads despite being given a central contract earlier this year and playing in their last Test series. Conrad explained he has fallen down the pecking order. "The guys that have come in - Stubbs and Bedingham - are ahead of him," Conrad said. "I don't think he challenges Kyle Verreynne as the wicket-keeper. At the time (that Rickelton played) there was no news on David's availability and desire to play for South Africa and since then Stubbo has also showed so much."

Overall, Conrad is confident he has selected a squad that "can beat India," while also looking ahead to the rest of the WTC, including away tours to New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh next year. "We might see a few changes for those tours as well. We will see the return of guys who, in those conditions, can help us win those series. It's where the global game is at. You've got to be quite flexible in your selections and ensure guys are nice and fresh when they are called up."

A similar philosophy has been applied to the white-ball squads, where South Africa are looking ahead to the T20 World Cup and rebuilding post the ODI tournament. Reeza Hendricks is expected to get an extended run at the top of the order in both T20Is and ODIs, with Quinton de Kock out of the former to play in the BBL and retired from the latter. Matthew Breetzke will open the batting with Hendricks in the T20Is. Fast bowlers Burger and Ottniel Baartman are the only other uncapped players in the T20I group.

South Africa only have this three match series against India before they leave for the World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA next year - where they will play West Indies immediately before the tournament - but have cautioned against viewing this squad as a replica of the T20 World Cup playing group because of the amount of franchise T20 cricket still to be played.

"Given that some of our frontline bowlers are missing out and there are guys - let me throw it out there just to create some media hype - like Faf (du Plessis) and Rilee (Rossouw) as well as Quinny that could well be considered for a T20 World Cup and then also the SA20 that happens next year - 80% of the side picks itself but there is definitely a space for other guys to get themselves into the conversation," Walter said. "The SA20 will be a very important competition as far as the World Cup goes. The household guys will most likely be there but it's an exciting time for the guys that sit on the fringes."

The ODI squad is the most experimental, as is to be expected at the end of a World Cup cycle. South Africa have named one new cap, bowling allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana , who will form part of a young pace pack. Mpongwana was part of the recent South Africa A series against West Indies A and the joint second highest wicket-taker in the domestic one-day cup. Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams (albeit conditional on the progress of a groin injury) will all get the chance to play as Rabada, Ngidi and Jansen are rested. Keshav Maharaj - who has been named in all three squads - and Tabraiz Shamsi form the spin attack, with no space for Bjorn Fortuin.

South Africa have stuck with a fairly experienced batting line-up including Markram, Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen (who did not get a Test recall) and David Miller but will also look to give an opportunity to Tony de Zorzi. Dewald Brevis, who was the third highest run-scorer in the domestic one-day cup, has not been included. "The better the player that's getting left out, the better our system is," Walter said. "There isn't space for all of the young batters all the time. He will definitely play again."

South Africa's ODI outfit have no fixtures other than the matches against India this season, with the focus to move back to 50-over cricket before the next World Cup. Having reached the final four, Walter assessed the tournament as a success for the team as they move towards a home World Cup in 2027. "The general sense after the tournament was really positive. It was disappointing to miss out (on the final) and it knocks you hard. But the guys were proud and I was proud of the way we played."

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2nd T20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo , Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams