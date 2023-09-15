Matches (8)
Asia Cup (1)
ENG v NZ (1)
SA v AUS (1)
SL v WI (U19) (1)
AUS v NZ (A) (1)
Gulf T20I (2)
CPL 2023 (1)
News

Bavuma to miss fourth ODI against Australia, Nortje out of remainder of the series

Nortje has a lower-back injury whereas Bavuma's unavailability is more of a precautionary measure against adductor strain

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Sep-2023 • 59 mins ago
Anrich Nortje had missed the third ODI as well with back spasms&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;NurPhoto/Getty Images

Anrich Nortje had missed the third ODI as well with back spasms  •  NurPhoto/Getty Images

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Australia because of a lower-back injury whereas captain Temba Bavuma will miss the fourth ODI on Friday in Centurion. Bavuma has a right adductor strain and his unavailability is more of a "precautionary measure".
Aiden Markram will captain the under-pressure South African side that is trailing the five-match ODI series 2-1, having already lost the T20Is 3-0.
Nortje had already missed the third ODI in Potchefstroom earlier this week with back spasms. He "underwent scans and consulted with a specialist this week, and will start bowling again this weekend under the supervision of the Proteas medical team", a CSA release stated. He played just the second ODI in Bloemfontein where Australia amassed 392 for 8 and Nortje leaked 58 runs in five wicketless overs.
Bavuma is South Africa's leading run-getter so far this series, having scored 57, 46 and an unbeaten 114 in the first three games. Overall, his tally of 217 his second only to Marnus Labuschagne's 219.
Anrich NortjeTemba BavumaAiden MarkramSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs AustraliaAustralia tour of South Africa

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback
 