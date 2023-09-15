Bavuma to miss fourth ODI against Australia, Nortje out of remainder of the series
Nortje has a lower-back injury whereas Bavuma's unavailability is more of a precautionary measure against adductor strain
South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Australia because of a lower-back injury whereas captain Temba Bavuma will miss the fourth ODI on Friday in Centurion. Bavuma has a right adductor strain and his unavailability is more of a "precautionary measure".
Aiden Markram will captain the under-pressure South African side that is trailing the five-match ODI series 2-1, having already lost the T20Is 3-0.
Nortje had already missed the third ODI in Potchefstroom earlier this week with back spasms. He "underwent scans and consulted with a specialist this week, and will start bowling again this weekend under the supervision of the Proteas medical team", a CSA release stated. He played just the second ODI in Bloemfontein where Australia amassed 392 for 8 and Nortje leaked 58 runs in five wicketless overs.
Bavuma is South Africa's leading run-getter so far this series, having scored 57, 46 and an unbeaten 114 in the first three games. Overall, his tally of 217 his second only to Marnus Labuschagne's 219.