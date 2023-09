Bavuma to miss fourth ODI against Australia, Nortje out of remainder of the series

Nortje had already missed the third ODI in Potchefstroom earlier this week with back spasms. He "underwent scans and consulted with a specialist this week, and will start bowling again this weekend under the supervision of the Proteas medical team", a CSA release stated. He played just the second ODI in Bloemfontein where Australia amassed 392 for 8 and Nortje leaked 58 runs in five wicketless overs.