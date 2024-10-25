Temba Bavuma to miss second Test against Bangladesh

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh , which starts next Tuesday, as he has not sufficiently recovered from an elbow injury. Aiden Markram will lead the side in his absence, with a view to Bavuma being available for the home Tests against Sri Lanka next month.

"We just feel medically he's not going to be ready for the second Test," South Africa's Test coach Shukri Conrad said from Dhaka. "We will tone down the [rehabilitation] programme so that he can be ready for the Sri Lankan series."

It has not yet been decided if Bavuma will stay with the squad in Bangladesh or return home to continue his recovery and play domestic red-ball cricket. The first-class competition begins next week, and Bavuma's team, Lions, will play three matches before the first Test against Sri Lanka begins.

"I'd like him to stay [in Bangladesh], and I've communicated that with him," Conrad said. "But I also know that he's got a young family. But yes, I'd like him to stay. He still plays a valuable role. It's still his team. We'll see how it unfolds."

Bavuma sustained the injury earlier this month in an ODI against Ireland when he fell awkwardly as he made his ground to complete a run. He retired hurt on 35 in that game, and was unable to field. The injury is on the same elbow which Bavuma had hurt in 2022 on a T20I tour of India. It ruled him out of South Africa's tour of England later that year.

In Bavuma's absence, Matthew Breetzke , who debuted in the first Test against Bangladesh, in Mirpur , could be retained at No. 6 unless South Africa opt for an extra allrounder or a bowler in their XI. Left-hander Senuran Muthusamy is a possible replacement, as he also bowls left-arm spin.

South Africa lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by seven wickets.

South Africa Test squad