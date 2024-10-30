That Mumbai feeling: Ajaz Patel is back at the scene of his triumph

Now, almost three years later, New Zealand make their way to the final Test of the series having taken a 2-0 lead and broken a slew of records on the way. There is some pressure on them to sweep the series, but as Ajaz makes his way back to his "second home", he is likely to take a quiet moment to himself in the place where it all began.

"Yeah, it will be pretty cool. It'll be pretty nostalgic for me, obviously, going back there," he says. "My roots are deeply connected to Mumbai. For me, it's just special being there and being available and having the opportunity to play at Wankhede. Yeah, it's surreal. Even when I went there the first time, it was really special even before everything kicked off. It was just special to be in Mumbai and be able to have the opportunity to play there."

It was on the second day of the Mumbai Test in 2021 that the stars aligned for Ajaz. He had bagged four wickets on the opening day and was eyeing the honours board, but there was a lot more than that in store. He got his fifth and sixth off consecutive deliveries, and while the seventh took another 28 overs to come, he wrapped up the final three wickets quickly to claim a place in history.

Of the ten, Virat Kohli's wicket was the one Ajaz cherished the most. "He's a great of batting around the world and comes out with an aura and confidence, and to be able to get him out was special," he says. But more than the wickets, he remembers most fondly a feeling that came over him earlier in the match.

"In a funny way, the glaring moment of that game for me was being out there on the morning of day one and kind of absorbing the fact that you're out there in Mumbai," he says. "The place that you're born… you're not living in India anymore, you're playing for another country, which is your new home, but you're back here against India. And all those things in combination were quite crazy to comprehend, and obviously, a lot of things have to line up to get that opportunity.

Ajaz joined Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in taking ten in an innings in the Mumbai Test in 2021 • BCCI

"It's almost like I was destined to come there and play, but then the way that it unfolded was obviously quite special. At the end of day two I was just kind of sitting back and appreciating what I'd achieved and what had just happened, and also accepting the fact that there's a lot of destiny about it, and there's a lot of grace from high up above to be able to achieve something like that, because we all appreciate that cricket requires a little bit of luck as well, and to take ten, you need a lot of things to go your way. So that was pretty special."

****

Ajaz made his first-class debut in 2012 and had to wait for close to six years to break into the New Zealand team. The 2021 Mumbai Test was only the 11th of his career . One would assume that after taking ten in an innings, opportunities might have been fairly regular for Ajaz, for a while at least. As it turns out, he wasn't even part of the squad for the next Test series that New Zealand played, against Bangladesh at home less than a month later. In fact, of his 20 Tests, only three have been at home , the last of them in February 2020.

New Zealand's bowling requirements are such that they have opted for a seam-heavy combination at home, with the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips doing the spin-bowling duties if required. Since his record feat, Ajaz has been part of only ten of the 23 Tests New Zealand have played. All but one of those ten were in Asia. Before the Sri Lanka tour just preceding the ongoing one of India, he went through a period where he played only four Tests in close to two years , between late December 2022 and September 2024.

While there is a tinge of frustration at the lack of opportunities, Ajaz admits it "breeds hunger" and the will to "continue to improve".

"If you're honest, as an international cricketer and a professional cricketer, you want to be playing every game and work towards putting yourself in a position to be able to do that and play in all conditions and play everywhere around the world," he says. "But sometimes in New Zealand, that's a little bit difficult. You look around the world and you see spinners playing in all conditions. They play in their home conditions, they play in away conditions, where I guess our team balance and what we've been looking to achieve for a while now has been so seam-dominated that it's been difficult to find a space in that team as a spinner.

Ajaz's new, slightly longer, run-up has helped him expand the range of speeds he can bowl at • AFP/Getty Images

"But also, in saying that, if we look at the last five to eight years of New Zealand cricket, we've probably had the best seam attack we've ever had. So it's kind of going well.

"Yeah, it's difficult and you want to play and you want to be available and push yourself for every opportunity, and realistically, sometimes that's not a possibility.

"But I think you still have to aim for it, you still have to work towards it because that's the best way to prepare yourself when the opportunity does arise. I know that I don't get as many opportunities, So when I do, I'm really hungry for them and I'm really excited for them. And I always work towards my game to be available everywhere, whether it be at home or whether it be in the subcontinent.

"Obviously then it's up to selectors whether I get picked or not. And then if I don't get picked, that's fine. I continue to grow my game, so that I can still keep pushing for that opportunity."