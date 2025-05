Can Pat Cummins and Co guess these former cricketing greats from their photos?

In the video below, Cummins talks about his Australian team-mates: the best bowler he's played with ( Nathan Lyon ), the funniest ( Mitchell Marsh ), the one with the worst taste in music (poor Usman Khawaja ), the one who's always late to training (the captain himself), the toughest cricketer ( Mitchell Starc , who's "always got some injury but grits his teeth and gets on"), the most under-rated ( Travis Head ) and the one he'd like to partner in a pub quiz ( Josh Hazlewood ).