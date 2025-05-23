Can Pat Cummins and Co guess these former cricketing greats from their photos?
A guessing game using partial photos of cricketers - that's the kind of contest that gets our blood pumping. How did the Sunrisers Hyderabad players (SRH) do in trying to identify these former greats?
They started strong, with SRH captain Pat Cummins identifying former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd right from the first sliver of a photo. Cummins was pretty quick to guess Ian Botham's photo as well while the Indian duo of Simarjeet Singh and Jaydev Unadkat wasted no time in guessing Kapil Dev.
So it was a little surprising when none of the five SRH players - Cummins, Simarjeet, Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder and Nitish Kumar Reddy - could pick two other greats from that 1970s-80s era: Australian tearaway Jeff Thomson and the lethal West Indian fast bowler Malcolm Marshall. Mulder's guesses for Marshall included Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo and Dwayne Smith!
However, almost everyone identified an all-time great from an older era - Don Bradman.
Mulder also got Richard Hadlee pretty quickly and won the game when he guessed Viv Richards correctly.
Sunrisers are no longer in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs, having won only four out of 12 games so far and placed eighth on the points table.
In the video below, Cummins talks about his Australian team-mates: the best bowler he's played with (Nathan Lyon), the funniest (Mitchell Marsh), the one with the worst taste in music (poor Usman Khawaja), the one who's always late to training (the captain himself), the toughest cricketer (Mitchell Starc, who's "always got some injury but grits his teeth and gets on"), the most under-rated (Travis Head) and the one he'd like to partner in a pub quiz (Josh Hazlewood).