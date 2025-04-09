Kuldeep Yadav and Jake Fraser-McGurk's battle of spinners

Both had to first make claims of how many of a kind they can list. If the one of them called the other's claim a "lie", the claimant was to recite the list inside 60 seconds.

Fraser-Mc Gurk went first, claiming he could name ten stadiums around the world. He was just warming up with Australian Test grounds when Kuldeep interrupted his flow, insisting Fraser-McGurk spell out MCG and SCG - ooh tough opponent there.

But Fraser-McGurk bounced back, getting his ten - six of which were Aussie stadiums.

Next up, Kuldeep was confident in his ability to name ten Indian cities while poor Fraser-McGurk wasn't sure if he knew the difference between cities and states in the country. Well, it turned out maybe Kuldeep doesn't either, because while he was reeling off his ten Indian cities, he included the western state of Gujarat in it. Axar Patel , DC captain and Gujarat native, was moderating the list-off and could only blink in surprise.

However Kuldeep shook off the boo-boo and completed his ten with plenty of time remaining on the clock.

The tie-breaker question was to name spinners. Both Fraser-McGurk and Kuldeep went into it aggressively - as if they were bidding in an IPL auction - but when the Aussie hitter claimed he could name 15, Kuldeep called it a lie.