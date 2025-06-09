Nathan Lyon and Keshav Maharaj talk about admiring each other's skills

Australia and South Africa's seamers might be more in focus during the World Test Championship final at Lord's starting on June 11, but their lead spinners are also forces to be reckoned with.

Offspinner Nathan Lyon is just short of becoming Australia's second-highest wicket-taker behind Shane Warne and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is the highest wicket-taker among spinners in South Africa, needing only two more to get to 200 Test wickets.

Both were mutually appreciative of the other's skills ahead of the final.

"Always been a huge fan of Nathan Lyon," Maharaj said. "Huge respect. I think when he got his 400th wicket, I sent him a DM on Instagram, saying, 'Thank you for leading the way with regards to fingerspin and making youngsters believe that it's not only legspinners that are wanted out there. What he's done for Australian cricket and to that bowling line-up is probably beyond words."

Lyon was thankful for Maharaj's "kind words". "I've had some great chats with Keshav, and the respect goes both ways. Each and everyone's got their own journey and the way Maharaj goes about it and the shape that he puts on is incredible in my eyes. He keeps it tight, he takes wickets, he gets phenomenal shape. To be honest, he's actually a massive threat that doesn't get spoken about [enough]."