Sajid Khan gets Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to mimic his celebration style
Sajid Khan's thigh-raising celebration has won many admirers, but he wanted two of his senior team-mates to join in, and they did after he took a match-winning five-for against West Indies in Multan. In the video, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stand with Sajid to celebrate after Pakistan won the Test by 127 runs.
As promised, Sajid Khan delivers @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak join the celebration #PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/OmgAbTMS0s— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 19, 2025