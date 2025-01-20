Matches (7)
The Buzz

Sajid Khan gets Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to mimic his celebration style

ESPNcricinfo staff
20-Jan-2025 • 52 mins ago
Sajid Khan's thigh-raising celebration has won many admirers, but he wanted two of his senior team-mates to join in, and they did after he took a match-winning five-for against West Indies in Multan. In the video, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stand with Sajid to celebrate after Pakistan won the Test by 127 runs.

