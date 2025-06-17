The Temba Bavuma song and other South African cricket memes

South Africa are the new Test world champions - their first men's world title since the ICC Knockouts in 1998. Temba Bavuma and his team are enjoying their moment in the sun after beating Australia in the final at Lord's last week.

What's in the box...?

They travelled to Lord's in a bus previously used by Manchester United for their team photos (and plenty of reels).

Part of their celebration included this very catchy song for their captain, led by batting coach Ashwell Prince, based on the Italian folk song "Bella Ciao".

"His name is Temba, he come from Langa

He came to score, came to score, came to score, score, score

Temba Bavuma, he com from Langa

To play for Protea

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi asked Aiden Markram, who scored a second-inning hundred in the final, how he was feeling about the win, "Shattered," replied Markram, alluding to the celebrations. "I've got a headache." "I think that's the common theme right now - no one's slept," Ngidi replied. "It's a good day to be a South African."

Kyle Verreynne reminded everyone why he was now a household name. "If you type in 'winning runs' and 'World Test Championship final', you'll see a photo of me, you'll see a video of me.

"It's got a different smell to it," Verreynne said about returning to Lord's after winning. "It smells a bit like victory, I tell you."

Spinner Keshav Maharaj was a bit more coherent than his other team-mates when speaking to the ICC.

"Look, I think it still hasn't hit us as yet," spinner Keshav Maharaj said about South Africa's win. "Celebrations wise it has! But I keep the medal on the side of the bed and every morning I look at it just as a reminder to know we've actually done it and we've come a long way. It's special. I think once we are received back home and when you walk in public and people actually acknowledge the fact that we've overcome something for a long time, I think that's when it will start to sink in."

The touching moments in the dressing room right after the win.

South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen had the perfect answer to this question.

What's the perfect Test innings?

Plenty of football-like chants here.