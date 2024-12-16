Tim Southee walks out to bat one last time
Tim Southee's 16-year Test career is coming to a close in Hamilton. In New Zealand's second innings on day three, he walked out to bat one last time to applause and an honour guard from the England team. Everyone on the ground was rooting for two big heaves off Southee's bat to take him to 100 career sixes, but sadly it was not to be. He holed out at long-on for 2, but came back to pick up England's first wicket after New Zealand set them 658 to win.
Here, Southee looks through childhood photos, remembering his days playing in the backyard with his brother, with BJ Watling, and his brief rugby career.