Southee, Philander back Shami's call to revoke ban on usage of saliva on ball

Mohammed Shami has urged the ICC to rescind the ban on using saliva to shine the ball, in a bid to bring the art of reverse swing back into play.

"We are trying [to get reverse swing], but the usage of saliva on the ball is not allowed," Shami told reporters after India's four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final. "We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting."

The ban on using saliva to polish the ball was first put into place in May 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a temporary measure. Then, in September 2022, the ICC made the ban permanent

Shami has urged the ICC to reconsider their decision now. He has also got the backing of two former international bowlers in Vernon Philander and Tim Southee , who feel reverse swing is definitely missing in the game, especially on batter-friendly surfaces.

"That was a rule brought around Covid with the virus going around the world, but I think as a bowler, you want to have a slight advantage," Southee said on ESPNcricinfo's Match Day. "We see the game going the way it's going and seeing sides score 362 and more often than not over 300 in this format. I think there needs to be something in the bowlers' favour, and whether that's a little bit of saliva, then yeah, I don't see why they couldn't afford to get that back in."

Philander felt that the use of saliva and reverse swing could have come in handy for South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand , particularly in the later half of the innings. New Zealand amassed 362 for 6 in their 50 overs.

"If we look at the state of that ball, I mean towards the back end, it was really scuffed up, and I think had you used the saliva [to polish one side of the ball], the element of the reverse swing might have come into play," Philander said. "So it certainly does play a part. You can get it to shine up and you use the elements to swing it a little longer.

"I'd like to see that element being brought back into the game because I think it's needed as well. I mean, especially in ODI cricket where we see batters really dominating, especially when you play on surfaces like we've just seen in Pakistan as well where it's really batter friendly."

Southee felt that the use of saliva to polish one side of the ball and induce reverse swing makes even more of a difference in red-ball cricket than in white-ball.

"I think the ball only swings initially for a few overs [in white-ball cricket]. But with the red ball, you are able to bring it back and obviously sweat can be limited at times in various parts of the world, whereas saliva you're able to obviously have access to it from a number of sources and in all parts of the world," he said. "I think there is an advantage to having saliva on the ball, probably more so in red-ball cricket than white-ball cricket."

Are there any other advantages of using saliva to polish the ball instead of sweat?

"With the South African team, we were always trying to keep the ball as dry as possible," Philander said. "The minute you start erring on the side of sweat, I think you start wetting both sides of the ball. Your hands get sweaty, especially when you play in hot, humid conditions.