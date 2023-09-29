Trent Bridge to rename Pavilion End in honour of Stuart Broad

The Pavilion End at Trent Bridge is to be renamed The Stuart Broad End, in recognition of the former Nottinghamshire and England seamer who retired from professional cricket after this summer's Ashes.

Broad, 37, bowed out in style at The Oval this summer, claiming the 604th and final wicket of his 16-year Test career to square the Ashes 2-2 with a 49-run victory over Australia.

And, having confirmed on the penultimate evening of the match that he would be retiring from all cricket, Nottinghamshire have chosen to commemorate Broad with the same honour that Lancashire chose for his longstanding England team-mate, James Anderson, when they renamed Old Trafford's Pavilion End in his honour in 2017.

Though Broad began his professional career at Leicestershire, his ties to Trent Bridge were strong long before he joined the county for the first of his 16 seasons in 2007, thanks to his father Chris, who opened the batting for Nottinghamshire from 1984 to 1992, and is currently the club president.

Many of Broad's finest hours in Test cricket also came while bowling from the End that will now bear his name. In 2011, he turned the course of that summer's second Test against India with the first of his two Test hat-tricks (and still the only one to have been completed at the ground).

And then, in 2015, he produced his career-best spell of 8 for 15 to bowl Australia out for 60 on the opening morning of the fourth Test, in so doing all but sealing England's reclaiming of the Ashes.

"When I first visited Trent Bridge, as a kid with dreams of pulling on the Nottinghamshire and England jerseys, I could never have imagined I'd be fortunate enough to enjoy so many memorable moments in the game," Broad said.

"It's a bit surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will now bear my name. "Playing for Notts has meant so much to me, and I've been so grateful that, wherever my career has taken me, I've always been able to come home to Trent Bridge.

"As someone who is Nottingham born and bred, this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family."

In the course of his career, Broad claimed 190 wickets in 43 appearances for county and country at Trent Bridge. He played roles in their 2010 County Championship victory, their Division Two title in 2022, and also featured in two one-day finals, helping to win the first of those, against Glamorgan in 2013, with figures of 3 for 29.

Nottinghamshire Chairman Andy Hunt said: "Stuart's achievements at the highest level are quite remarkable - it's highly unlikely we'll ever see another English bowler match his record over the past 15 years, let alone one from within our county's borders.

"Throughout that time, Stuart has been the perfect ambassador for Nottinghamshire - not just through his deeds with the ball, but also through his unstinting commitment to the cause for his county and his continued championing of Trent Bridge on the world stage.