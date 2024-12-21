Turkeys vote for Christmas as SLC usher in sweeping reforms

Sri Lanka Cricket's internal politics and administration is set for sweeping change after the board announced a drastic reduction in votes, from 147 to 60. What is remarkable is that this decision was made by the voting members, meaning the voting body has used their own votes to reduce the size of that very body by 59%.

These events took place during an extraordinary general meeting of SLC on Friday, during which the SLC membership "approved significant amendments to the Constitution of SLC, reaffirming its commitment to fostering good governance, transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in its management structure", according to the board's own release.

Though SLC's current constitution, which was drafted soon after Sri Lanka's World Cup win in 1996 , has long been criticised as the font of dysfunction in Sri Lankan cricket (because many of the 147 votes belonged to defunct clubs or ineffective district and provincial associations), there has been little political will within the membership to vote for reform, particularly as votes equated to power within the SLC structure.

It is likely that broader political changes within Sri Lanka has affected this vote, however. The recent elections centred on issues of good governance, and combating corruption. In the 21st century, SLC has been seen within Sri Lanka as one of the most dysfunctional institutions in the country, as well as one in which substantial wheeling-and-dealing occurred.

This fresh amendment aims to optimise SLC's decision-making, the board release said.

"The new voting structure ensures that voting rights are determined solely based on the level of cricket played by each member club, with all qualified clubs and associations being entitled to only one vote. This marks a pivotal step towards equitable representation and streamlined decision-making."

Several sports ministers, past cricketers, and interim heads of SLC had long spoken of the need to change the constitution. In fact a group of concerned citizens, including former players, had petitioned Sri Lanka's courts in early 2021 to overhaul the SLC constitution. But it was always seen as highly unlikely for the governing body's membership to vote against their own self interest.