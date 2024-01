India, Australia surge to big wins

After being asked to bat first, India posted 301 for 7. Their innings was largely built around a third-wicket partnership between Musheer and the captain Uday Saharan which yielded 156 runs. Musheer, who took his time to settle in, hit the accelerator as the innings wore on, and eventually bashed 118 off 106 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. He had stable company in Saharan, who kept the runs flowing mostly with ones and twos, as the India captain compiled 75 - his second consecutive half-century.

While both batters would fall towards the end, India were boosted by late cameos from their keeper Aravelly Avanish (22 off 13) and Sachin Dhas (21* off 9), which propelled the total beyond 300. Oliver Riley was the pick of Ireland's bowlers, finishing with 3 for 55.

Ireland had little going for them in their chase, as Tiwari quickly proceeded to wreck their top and middle order, before left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey caused more damage to the team's chances. Ireland's top eight batters managed just three boundaries between them, and six of them fell for single-digit scores, as the team was soon tottering at 45 for 8, essentially killing off the contest. Daniel Forkin, at No.10, was the team's top scorer with 27 not out, but his late blows only delated the inevitable, as Ireland fell short by 201 runs at the end. Tiwari grabbed figures of 4 for 53, while Pandey ended with 3 for 21.