India, Australia surge to big wins

While both batters would fall towards the end, India were boosted by late cameos from their keeper Aravelly Avanish (22 off 13) and Sachin Dhas (21* off 9), which propelled the total beyond 300. Oliver Riley was the pick of Ireland's bowlers, finishing with 3 for 55.

Ireland had little going for them in their chase, as Tiwari quickly proceeded to wreck their top and middle order, before left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey caused more damage to the team's chances. Ireland's top eight batters managed just three boundaries between them, and six of them fell for single-digit scores, as the team was soon tottering at 45 for 8, essentially killing off the contest. Daniel Forkin, at No.10, was the team's top scorer with 27 not out, but his late blows only delated the inevitable, as Ireland fell short by 201 runs at the end. Tiwari grabbed figures of 4 for 53, while Pandey ended with 3 for 21.