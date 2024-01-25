India, Australia surge to big wins
Zimbabwe and Ireland, meanwhile, slump to their second successive defeats
India 301 for 7 (Musheer 118, Saharan 75, Riley 3-55) beat Ireland 100 (Forkin 27*, Tiwari 4-53, Pandey 3-21) by 201 runs
A dominant India maintained their perfect start to the Under-19 World Cup, as a fluent century from Musheer Khan, followed by a four-wicket burst from fast bowler Naman Tiwari helped the team to a comprehensive victory against Ireland in Bloemfontein.
After being asked to bat first, India posted 301 for 7. Their innings was largely built around a third-wicket partnership between Musheer and the captain Uday Saharan which yielded 156 runs. Musheer, who took his time to settle in, hit the accelerator as the innings wore on, and eventually bashed 118 off 106 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. He had stable company in Saharan, who kept the runs flowing mostly with ones and twos, as the India captain compiled 75 - his second consecutive half-century.
While both batters would fall towards the end, India were boosted by late cameos from their keeper Aravelly Avanish (22 off 13) and Sachin Dhas (21* off 9), which propelled the total beyond 300. Oliver Riley was the pick of Ireland's bowlers, finishing with 3 for 55.
Ireland had little going for them in their chase, as Tiwari quickly proceeded to wreck their top and middle order, before left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey caused more damage to the team's chances. Ireland's top eight batters managed just three boundaries between them, and six of them fell for single-digit scores, as the team was soon tottering at 45 for 8, essentially killing off the contest. Daniel Forkin, at No.10, was the team's top scorer with 27 not out, but his late blows only delated the inevitable, as Ireland fell short by 201 runs at the end. Tiwari grabbed figures of 4 for 53, while Pandey ended with 3 for 21.
Australia Under-19s 296 for 7 (Dixon 89, Weibgen 68, Sunguro 2-48) beat Zimbabwe Under-19s 71 (Patel 36, Bajwa 4-15, Beardman 2-7) by 225 runs
Australia sealed their second successive victory at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup after thumping Zimbabwe by 225 runs in Kimberley. Harry Dixon, who had a BBL deal even before playing this World Cup, and Harkirat Bajwa played starring roles for Australia with bat and ball respectively. In pursuit of 297, Zimbabwe folded for 71.
Ronak Patel was the only Zimbabwe batter to pass 15 in the chase. Mahli Beardman and Aidan O'Connor shared four wickets between them to back up Bawja, who claimed 4 for 15.
After opting to bat, Australia enjoyed a strong start with Dixon adding 91 for the first wicket with Sam Konstas. Captain Hugh Weibgen was also among the runs, hitting 68 off 69 balls, including five fours and a six. Dixon top-scored for them with 89 off 108 balls. Tom Campbell then applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 47 off 28 balls.
Zimbabwe then never got going in their chase and eventually slid to their second successive defeat.