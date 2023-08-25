Irfan seals last-over thriller; Razzaq, Misbah power New York into playoffs

Corey Anderson put on a spectacular all-round show with 40 off 18 balls and figures of 4 for 5 for Morrisville Unity

Irfan Pathan conceded just three runs in the last over • Ace Images/US Masters T10

Kallis, Powell and Irfan help California Knights edge past Atlanta Riders

California Knights 94 for 2 (Kallis 38*, Powell 33*) beat Atlanta Riders 89 for 4 (Simmons 37, Siddle 2-15) by five runs

Once captain Aaron Finch fell for 2, Kallis led California with an unbeaten 38 off 27. Powell dispatched three consecutive Elias Sunny deliveries to the ropes to end a boundary drought before Kallis followed it with a six in the same over. Powell continued his attack as he ended the innings with two consecutive sixes off Mohammad Irfan to finish on 33 off 18, as California finished on 94 for 2.

Atlanta needed a win to lift themselves off the bottom of the table. They started positively as their captain Robin Uthappa and Lendl Simmons attacked before both holed out off Peter Siddle

Hamilton Masakadza, who was spectacular in the last match, upped the ante by hitting Ben Laughlin for 14 runs off three deliveries, bringing down the equation to nine runs required off six deliveries. In a dramatic final over, Irfan Pathan maintained a strict line to concede only three runs while also dismissing Masakadza.

Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq power New York Warriors into playoffs

New York Warriors 115 for 5 (Razzaq 35*, Tanvir 2-14) beat Texas Chargers 109 for 8 (Mustard 21*, Rehman 3-29, Sohail 2-19, Botha 2-22) by six runs

Kamran Akmal started New York's attack against compatriot Sohail Tanvir by hitting him for a six and a four in the second over. After Tillakaratne Dilshan and Richard Levi failed to score much, Shahid smashed Thisara Perera for a couple of fours and a splendid six in the fifth over.

However, Kamran and Afridi were sent back in consecutive overs by Umar Gul and Tanvir, respectively. The duo of Razzaq and Misbah-ul-Haq (16* off eight) then forged an unbeaten stand of 57 runs off just 21 balls for the sixth wicket to power New York 115 for 5.

Texas's daunting task became more challenging after the early dismissals of Mohammad Hafeez, Upul Tharanga and Mukhtar Ahmed. Captain Ben Dunk lifted them by smashing two fours and a six, but he was eventually undone by Abdur Rehman, with Afridi taking a blinder at cover.

Surprisingly, Tanvir and Phil Mustard added 38 runs for the eighth wicket to keep Texas in the game but failed to apply the finishing touch in a close finish.

Corey Anderson powers Morrisville Unity to massive win over New Jersey Triton's

Morrisville Unity 124 for 1 (Anderson 40*, Jayasuriya 34, Pienaar 31*) beat New Jersey Triton's 69 for 7 (Delport 26, Anderson 4 for 5) by 55 runs

Shehan Jayasuriya started things for Morrisville with his 34 off 18 while his opening partner Rajdeep Darbar retired hurt. After Jayasuriya fell in the sixth over, Anderson and Obus Pienaar (31* off 11) took the New Jersey bowling attack to the cleaners by finding the fence consistently. The duo forged an unbeaten stand of 71 runs off just 28 balls for the third wicket.

New Jersey were rocked early in the daunting chase as Sreesanth and Najaf Shah struck early. Cameron Delport and Yusuf Pathan tried to make amends and steadied the chase to take them to 50 for 2 runs after six overs.