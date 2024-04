In response, Vanuatu lost their opening batters, Andrew and Valenta Langiatu, who was dropped at slip the ball before being caught, in the powerplay, which ended on a cautious 25 for 3. They almost lost their captain Selina Solman to what seemed a hamstring niggle in the ninth over but she batted on and shared in a 19-run stand with Navaika before top-edging Audrey Mazvishaya, who did not concede a run for her first 12 balls. Her third over cost seven runs and left Vanuatu on the brink of victory. But they did not get there without Mazvishaya having one more say on the game. She bowled Navaika at the start of the 16th over with Vanuatu four runs away. They got there in the 17th over with 21 balls to spare and earned a historic victory that blows open Group B of the qualifier and continues the rise and rise of Vanuatu.