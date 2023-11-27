Gujarat's Urvil Patel smashes 41-ball century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Urvil, who made his debut in the 2017-18 season, has scored 204 runs in 10 List A innings at an average of 29.14 and a strike rate of 112.08. He has also played 41 T20 games, in which he has scored 847 runs at 21.17 and 155.41.

Titans signed Urvil, who hails from Mehsana in Gujarat, for INR 20 lakh during the 2023 IPL auction. With Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat and Mathew Wade ahead of him in the wicketkepeers' queue, Urvil did not get a chance to feature in IPL 2023. Titans finished the seasons as runners-up, losing to Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad.